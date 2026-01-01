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Unprecedented rally of chipmakers

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Shafaqna English– For the first time ever on Wednesday(27 May 2026), SK Hynix reached a $1 trillion market cap, joining rivals Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology in hitting that milestone amid a rally driven by artificial intelligence.

A jump of up to 14.9% in SK Hynix’s stock price lifted the South Korean chipmaker’s market value to a record 1,680 trillion won ($1.12 trillion) and sent the nation’s benchmark KOSPI index to an unprecedented high.

Robust demand for premium memory chips utilized in AI chipsets such as those developed by Nvidia has reduced supply and raised prices, which has benefited the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers.

Source: Reuters

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