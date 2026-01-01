Tokyo market reaches new record

Shafaqna English– The Nikkei share average in Japan reached a record high on Wednesday(27 May 2026), with gains in heavyweight chip-linked equities surpassing losses in financials and other value-focused stocks.

As of 0147 GMT, the Nikkei was up 1.25% at 65,811.78, having risen as much as 2.2% earlier to hit a record intraday high of 66,428.81. The Topix edged up 0.15% to 3,944.19.

According to Kazuaki Shimada, chief strategist at IwaiCosmo Securities, investors are pouring money into soaring chip-related shares, leaving value shares behind. He noted that there is no need to buy value stocks when tech shares are offering solid returns.

Source: Reuters

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