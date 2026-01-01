Taiwan, Chip production hub from Nvidia’s perspective

Shafaqna English– A top official at Nvidia said Wednesday(27 May 2026) that the chip company plans to put around $150 billion a year into Taiwan, calling it the “epicentre” of the AI revolution and predicting it will serve as the world’s tech manufacturing hub for many years to come.

According to CEO Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s annual spending in Taiwan has jumped from roughly $10–15 billion a few years ago to $100 billion today, with plans to reach $150 billion.

Huang stated that the project will start construction this year and is expected to be up and running in 2030. He offered no timeline for the duration of the company’s planned $150 billion investment.

The establishment of the Taiwan headquarters will bring Nvidia closer to TSMC, the largest contract chipmaker in the world. TSMC produces many of the advanced semiconductors that drive the AI trend and serves as a major supplier to the American tech giant.

Source: Reuters

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