New Samsung factory in Vietnam

Shafaqna English– According to its proposal document, Samsung Electronics intends to invest 39 trillion dong ($1.5 billion) in Vietnam to construct a semiconductor testing facility. This expansion is expected to help alleviate the global shortage of memory chips caused by soaring AI demand.

Construction of the new factory has already commenced in an industrial park 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Hanoi. The facility is set to become operational in November 2027, as stated in the document sent to local authorities in April.

The facility would be Samsung’s first chip testing factory in Vietnam. Robust demand for memory chips driven by AI data center operators has significantly squeezed supplies to industries including smartphones, laptops, and automobiles.

Source: Reuters

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