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Impact of energy shock on wages and inflation

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Shafaqna English– According to Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda speaking on Wednesday(27 May 2026), central banks ought not to consider oil prices separately, because a short-lived energy shock may become persistent if it seeps into wages, expectations, and how prices are set.

Drawing a comparison between various energy shocks that Japan has experienced over past decades, Ueda noted that the same increase in oil prices can produce very different outcomes for wages, expectations, demand, and exchange rates, depending on the initial conditions at the time of the shock.

He explained that if inflation expectations are already elevated and wages are rising, the likelihood of second-round effects is significant. Conversely, a major cost shock may fail to raise inflation expectations if those expectations are very low and wages remain stagnant.

Source: Reuters

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