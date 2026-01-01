Canada’s urgent action against Ebola

Shafaqna English– In response to an Ebola outbreak, Canada and the Bahamas said Tuesday(26 May 2026) they will temporarily bar residents of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan from entering.

The Canadian government announced that residents of those countries will be prohibited from entering Canada for 90 days, effective Wednesday(27 May 2026). This temporary border measure was intended to lower the risk of Ebola entering and spreading within Canada.

The Bahamian government further stated that its entry restrictions will come into force immediately and will stay in effect for 30 days, subject to evaluation by the Caribbean nation’s health ministry.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com