Switzerland one year after glacier fell

Shafaqna English– One year after a glacier collapse wiped out the village of Blatten, Hotel Momentum sits above Switzerland’s Loetschen Valley as a symbol of rebuilding and renewal.

Constructed in just 105 days close to the neighboring town of Wiler, the wooden hotel is one of the most evident indicators of how displaced residents are reconstructing their lives following the disaster.

At the reception, a wooden sign written in German states: “The past is no longer, the future is not here yet, life is here and now.” This message has come to characterize the mindset of many individuals who lost their homes.

Guests gazing from the hotel windows can see across sharp ridges to where Blatten used to be – today a grey stretch of debris and a turquoise-colored pool, with the tops of sunken houses still showing.

Source: Reuters

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