Indonesia, Peru explore halal certification partnership

Shafaqna English- Indonesia and Peru are discussing cooperation on halal certification and mutual recognition of halal certificates to expand trade opportunities in the growing global halal market, according to Antara News.

BPJPH head Ahmad Haikal Hasan said Peru has strong potential to develop its halal industry, while Indonesia offers access to more than 250 million halal-conscious consumers.

Indonesia will fully implement mandatory halal certification for key products on Oct. 18, 2026, and has encouraged foreign exporters to begin certification preparations early.

Source: Antara News

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