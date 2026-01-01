Experts warn AI could make journalism more repetitive

Shafaqna English- Researchers and language experts are raising concerns that the growing use of artificial intelligence in journalism could gradually weaken linguistic diversity, reinforce social biases, and make public communication more uniform and predictable, according to the Conversation.

As news organizations increasingly rely on generative AI tools to produce articles and online content, experts warn that public language itself may begin to lose creativity and nuance.

Historically, journalism has played a key role in enriching language by introducing new vocabulary, expressions, and ways of describing technological and social change. Newspapers and media platforms have long acted as engines of linguistic innovation, helping new terms and ideas spread across society.

However, specialists argue that large language models (LLMs), which generate text by predicting statistically likely word patterns, tend to favor repetitive structures, familiar phrases, and standardized writing styles. While this does not immediately damage language quality, researchers say problems emerge when AI-generated content becomes dominant in public communication.

One major concern is the phenomenon known as “model collapse,” in which AI systems are increasingly trained on synthetic text produced by earlier AI models rather than original human writing. Experts say this recursive process could gradually reduce linguistic diversity and weaken the richness of human expression.

Studies also suggest that excessive reliance on AI-written material may reinforce existing biases and prejudices embedded in training data. As variation decreases, dominant narratives and linguistic patterns become harder to challenge or diversify.

Analysts warn that journalism could be particularly vulnerable because the press does more than deliver information — it interprets events, adapts language for wider audiences, and creates new forms of public expression. A more homogenized media environment, they argue, could limit society’s ability to describe emerging realities with precision and creativity.

Despite the concerns, researchers emphasize that AI itself is not inherently harmful. Many studies indicate that combining synthetic content with authentic human writing can help prevent linguistic decline. The greater risk, experts say, comes when human-generated language is replaced on a large scale and recycled repeatedly through AI systems.

As AI tools become embedded in modern newsrooms, the debate is shifting beyond efficiency and productivity toward a broader cultural question: what happens to society when public language becomes less diverse, less inventive, and increasingly machine-shaped?

Source: Conversation

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