India: Eid al-Adha prayers restricted from public spaces

Shafaqna English- India’s Muslims were denied public spaces for Eid prayers. Mosques are asking worshippers to pray in shifts, as authorities issue threats against congregations.

The mood is barely festive as a group of Muslim men huddles inside a small mosque to discuss the arrangements for Eid al-Adha prayers in Meerut district of India’s Uttar Pradesh state.

The conversation is not about sacrificial animals or charity, but a more pressing issue before them: roads, barricades, police permissions, and where and how exactly they would offer the Eid prayers on Thursday.

But the concerns that prompted the mosque committee and worshippers there to review their Eid plans are more recent.

For more than a decade now, right-wing Hindu groups, emboldened by the election of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi as India’s prime minister in 2014, have been protesting against Muslims offering public prayers on Fridays and festivals, citing traffic and security concerns.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com