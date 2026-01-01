Deepfake fraud emerges as major corporate security threat

Shafaqna English- Experts warn that AI-generated deepfakes are becoming a long-term risk for global businesses, enabling increasingly sophisticated financial scams and identity fraud, according to Global Finance Magazine.

A new report by Resemble AI says deepfake-enabled fraud is evolving from isolated cyberattacks into a persistent corporate threat. According to the company’s 2025 Deepfake Threat Report, synthetic voices and fake identities can remain active for years, making detection and prevention increasingly difficult.

The report cites a case involving a cloned voice of a German energy company CEO that reportedly circulated for nearly six years after being linked to a €243,000 fraud incident in 2019.

Researchers documented 41 major deepfake fraud cases last year with nearly $75 million in confirmed losses, though experts believe actual damages are far higher because many companies do not publicly report incidents.

Cybersecurity specialists say fraudsters are increasingly using AI-generated voices, images, and identities to target payment approvals, account openings, password resets, and high-value transactions.

Experts also describe deepfake detection as an escalating “AI arms race,” where rapidly improving generative AI models are outpacing existing detection technologies. Analysts warn that companies can no longer rely on single-layer identity verification systems and should adopt stronger multi-step authentication measures to combat synthetic fraud.

Source: Global Finance Magazine

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