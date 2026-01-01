140,000 Palestinians perform Eid al-Adha prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Shafaqna English- 140,000 Muslim worshippers perform Eid al-Adha prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem on Wednesday.

“The number of worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque for this year’s Eid al-Adha prayers was estimated at 140,000,” the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem said.

An Anadolu correspondent observed a heavy presence of Israeli police around the Old City of East Jerusalem, its alleyways, and at the mosque’s outer gates.

This year’s Eid al-Adha comes as thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip continue to mark the holiday amid war, blockade, and ongoing Israeli military escalation.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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