Islamic leaders extend Eid-al Adha Mubarak wishes to Muslims

Shafaqna English- Islamic leaders extended their heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community on Eid al-Adha.

Iran president extended Eid al-Adha greetings to leaders

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian extended Eid al-Adha greetings to leaders of Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Turkey, Tajikistan, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

The president expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would foster greater unity and proximity within the Islamic Ummah.

He further called for a strategic expansion of cooperation across all sectors, stressing that Islamic countries must stand in total solidarity to safeguard regional interests and counter shared security challenges.

Saudi king, crown prince exchange Eid greetings with Islamic countries

King Salman, and Crown Prince Mohammed, who is also the Kingdom’s prime minister, replied with cables expressing appreciation for the greetings and prayers conveyed by leaders of Muslim-majority countries, SPA reported.

The Saudi leaders prayed for continued security, stability, and prosperity for the Islamic world, asking God to accept the good deeds of all during the Hajj and Eid seasons.

Turkish President Erdogan marks Muslim holiday of Eid

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday marked the Muslim holiday of Eid-al Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice.

In a message, Erdogan described Eid al-Adha as a “spiritual blessing” and said he hoped the occasion would bring goodness to Türkiye, the Turkish nation, the Islamic world, and humanity as a whole.

“To all our brothers and sisters who are welcoming this holiday with sadness, pain and deep sorrow in different corners of our spiritual geography, particularly those in Gaza, I extend my strongest messages of solidarity on behalf of myself and my nation, and I congratulate them individually on Eid al-Adha,” he said.

Oman’s Sultan extends Eid al-Adha greetings to Muslims

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has addressed a message of greetings to the citizens and residents in the country, as well as to the entire Islamic nation, on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha.

In a message, he conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes as Muslims prepare to celebrate the blessed occasion and perform the sacred rituals of Hajj.

Amir of Qatar exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings

Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani exchanged cables of congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha with leaders of sisterly Arab and Islamic countries, reaffirming the spirit of solidarity and goodwill associated with the blessed occasion.

Egypt’s President exchanges Eid al-Adha greetings with Islamic leaders

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi exchanged greetings with Their Majesties, Excellencies, and Highnesses — the kings, presidents, and emirs of Arab and Islamic countries — on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

In his messages to fellow leaders of Islamic nations, El-Sisi expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes to them and their peoples on this blessed occasion. He prayed to God Almighty to accept their prayers and supplications and to grant their countries and the Islamic nation lasting security, peace, and stability.

UAE’s Prime Minister extends Eid al-Adha greetings

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has extended Eid al-Adha greetings to President His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, the people of the UAE, and the Islamic nation on the glorious occasion.

In a post on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Eid Mubarak to the President of the UAE, Eid Mubarak to the Islamic nation.

The Vice President added: “May Allah bless the Islamic nation with goodness, peace, prosperity and stability. Wishing you a blessed Eid al-Adha, and may God return it to us and to you with blessings, good fortune and prosperity.”

Sources: Times of Oman, Egypt Today ,Gulf News, Arab News, QatarTribune, IRNA, Anadolu Ajansi ,

www.shafaqna.com