Massive crowds attend Eid al-Adha prayers at Grand Mosque + [Video]

Shafaqna English- Worshippers and pilgrims at the Holy Kaaba performed Eid al-Adha prayers today (Wednesday) at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

According to Shafaqna, Akhbar 24 reported that worshippers performed the Eid prayers in an atmosphere filled with serenity, humility, and devotion throughout the Grand Mosque, its courtyards, and surrounding corridors.

The Eid sermon was delivered by Sheikh Bandar Baleelah, who called on worshippers to observe piety and fear of God.

He added that Eid al-Adha is among the greatest and most blessed days of the year because of the significant rituals performed by pilgrims of the Holy House of God in emulation of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), including the stoning of Jamarat al-Aqaba, shaving the head, animal sacrifice, and Tawaf al-Ifadah.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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