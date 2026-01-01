Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Hajj – Ihram”.

Question: Is it permissible to put on the ihrãm for hajj from the city of Jeddah? If it is not permissible, what should one do since the plane lands in Jeddah?

Answer: Jeddah is neither a Miqãt nor parallel to any of the Miqãts; therefore, it is not in order to put on the ihrãm from there for ‘Umrah or Hajj. However, if one knows that between Jeddah and the Haram [the holy territory around Mecca], there is a place which is parallel to one of the Miqãts —this is not improbable, if one looks for a parallel of Juhfah— he can put on the Ihrãm from there by offering Nadhr. [Nadhr means making a vow in the name of Allãh that he will put on the Ihram from place x.]