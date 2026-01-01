Al Zaidi urges diaspora Christian Businessmen to return and invest in Iraq

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi visited St. Joseph’s Chaldean Catholic Church in Baghdad’s Al-Mansour neighborhood and urged diaspora Christian Businessmen to return and invest in Iraq.

Al-Zaidi described the Christian community as an essential, indigenous component of Iraqi society. During his address at the cathedral, the Prime Minister extended an official invitation to expatriate Christian business leaders and investors, urging them to return to the homeland and actively participate in national development, infrastructure rebuilding, and economic diversification projects.

Sources: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com