Shafaqna English- Millions of Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha on Wednesday.

In Türkiye, celebrations began with early morning prayers in mosques across the country. Large crowds, including local and foreign tourists, gathered at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque and Sultan Ahmed Mosque in Istanbul, forming long queues to enter for Eid prayers.

After the prayers, families and friends greeted one another and exchanged holiday wishes.

Muslims from the Middle East to Asia also took part in Eid celebrations.

In Azerbaijan, worshippers gathered in mosques in the capital Baku to pray for peace and prosperity for their country and the wider Islamic world. Heavy crowds were observed in mosques throughout Baku, and in some places, worshippers performed their prayers in courtyards, gardens, and surrounding areas, as the mosques could not accommodate the entire congregation.

In Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, Muslims observed the Eid al-Adha prayer in masjids and mosques.Muslims from all parts of Kazakhstan flocked to mosques from the early hours of the morning to observe this blessed day, which symbolizes unity and brotherhood.

Muslims in Kyrgyzstan performed Eid al-Adha prayers in city squares and mosques across the country. In the capital Bishkek, citizens flocked to Ala-Too Square and Turdakun Usubaliyev Square, known as the “Old Square,” to attend the Eid prayer.

Muslims in Balkan countries, including Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, North Macedonia, Albania, and Kosovo, also celebrated Eid al-Adha with enthusiasm.

Eid prayers were also held across 11 Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Egypt, Palestine, and Syria.