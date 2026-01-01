WHO Representative calls for peace in Afghanistan on occasion of Eid al-Adha

Shafaqna English- Edwin Ceniza Salvador, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Afghanistan, has congratulated Afghans and called for peace in Afghanistan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The WHO representative, in a message posted on X on Tuesday, May 26, to mark Eid al-Adha, emphasized the need for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“May this blessed Eid bring peace, joy, and continued success in your noble work for the people of Afghanistan,” Salvador said.

Eid al-Adha is being observed at a time when many citizens of Afghanistan are facing poverty, hunger, and severe economic challenges.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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