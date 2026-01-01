Hundreds flee India toward Bangladesh due to crackdown on migrant

The decision has fueled anxiety among West Bengal’s roughly 35 million Muslims, many of whom share linguistic and cultural ties with neighboring Bangladesh.

Indian police officer Shirshendu Pati, from the Swarupnagar Police Station about 10 kilometers (six miles) from the Bangladesh border, said streams of people had arrived since Tuesday.

Pati said that the process had “been peaceful and smooth so far,” and they received about 200 people on Tuesday and 40 people early Wednesday.