Oil prices jump following fresh US strikes

Shafaqna English– In early trading on Thursday(28 May 2026), oil prices saw a roughly 2% increase following a Reuters report indicating that the U.S. launched new strikes on an Iranian military facility overnight, heightening tensions despite ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending their three-month war.

Brent crude futures saw an increase of $1.90, representing a 2.02% rise, reaching $96.19 per barrel as of 0015 GMT. Concurrently, the more actively traded August contract climbed $1.64, or 1.78%, to settle at $93.89. The July contract is scheduled to expire on Friday.

Source: Reuters

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