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Australia sues US company over PFAS contamination

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Shafaqna EnglishAustralia’s government stated on Thursday(28 May 2026) that it has filed a lawsuit against 3M over environmental contamination linked to the company’s firefighting foam, which contained PFAS, often referred to as “forever chemicals.” The country is seeking more than A$2 billion ) in damages.

The government stated that the legal action against the Minnesota-based chemicals company and its Australian unit is the largest ever filed by Australia, reflecting the environmental, economic, and cultural toll—both incurred and anticipated—of the pollution.

Having utilized the firefighting foam at 28 defense bases nationwide, the government alleged that 3M had given guarantees that the product was safe for disposal, environmentally biodegradable, and non-toxic.

Source: Reuters

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