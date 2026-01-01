Unprecedented decline in US fertility rates

Shafaqna English– The U.S. population is growing older while birth rates decline, as fertility rates have fallen to an all-time low—below the replacement level necessary for the population to sustain itself. This is part of a broader global phenomenon that carries significant economic implications.

Given President Donald Trump’s strict immigration policies and his efforts to deport some immigrants already residing in the U.S., the country may be entering a phase where the median age continues to rise and the population eventually begins to shrink year by year.

This would be an unprecedented situation for a nation that was built by successive waves of religious, economic, and political refugees from across the globe. Economic pressure on social safety nets could follow.

Source: Reuters

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