Continued surge in South Korean exports

Shafaqna English– According to a Reuters poll released on Thursday(28 May 2026), South Korea’s exports are expected to have increased for the twelfth consecutive month in May, fueled by a global surge in AI investment that has boosted chip sales.

A median projection from nine economists indicated that exports from South Korea—the fourth-largest economy in Asia and a leading indicator for world trade—had likely risen by 48.4% from the same period last year.

The projected figure is marginally faster than the 48.0% growth seen in April but slower than the 50.2% surge in March, which marked the strongest performance since August 1988. Exports have been increasing continuously since June 2025, posting double-digit gains every month from December onward.

Source: Reuters

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