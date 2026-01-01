English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificBusinessFeatured 2Other Newsworld

Continued surge in South Korean exports

0

Shafaqna English– According to a Reuters poll released on Thursday(28 May 2026), South Korea’s exports are expected to have increased for the twelfth consecutive month in May, fueled by a global surge in AI investment that has boosted chip sales.

A median projection from nine economists indicated that exports from South Korea—the fourth-largest economy in Asia and a leading indicator for world trade—had likely risen by 48.4% from the same period last year.

The projected figure is marginally faster than the 48.0% growth seen in April but slower than the 50.2% surge in March, which marked the strongest performance since August 1988. Exports have been increasing continuously since June 2025, posting double-digit gains every month from December onward.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

South Korea’s export increase in 2025

asadian

German industrial production grew by 1.8% in October

asadian

Oil prices in 2026

asadian

Germany’s economy contracted by 0.3% in 4th quarter of 2023

leila yazdani

Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala Becomes First African Woman as the Head of the World Trade

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.