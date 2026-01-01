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US housing crisis deepens as mortgage rates rise

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Shafaqna English– Last week, the interest rate on the most commonly used U.S. home loan reached its highest level in nine months, dealing another blow to housing affordability. This came as the war involving Iran kept oil prices high, raising inflation fears and driving up benchmark U.S. Treasury yields.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday(27 May 2026) that the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate climbed 9 basis points to 6.65% in the week ended May 22. This rate was last higher in August 2025, before the Fed began cutting interest rates to prevent further labor market deterioration.

Those rate cuts briefly brought 30-year mortgage rates down to around 6%, until President Trump and Israel launched their attacks on Iran in late February.

Source: Reuters

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