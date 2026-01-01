Gold sees steep decline amid looming monetary tightening

Shafaqna English– Gold hit a two-month low, weighed down by expectations that central banks will tighten monetary policy to curb rising inflation, as the U.S.-backed conflict with Iran continues with no clear resolution in sight.

According to Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals, “The Middle East remains the primary factor. There was some lingering hope, but as the situation drags on, that hope fades.” He also noted that the prolonged conflict is raising inflation concerns.

Gold has faced downward pressure ever since the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran began. The effective shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz has led to a sharp increase in Brent crude prices, which has worsened inflation concerns and strengthened expectations of interest rate hikes.

Source: Reuters

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