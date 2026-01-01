Boeing’s new step to boost production

Shafaqna English– According to Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg’s Wednesday(27 May 2026) statement, the company is boosting 737 production to 47 monthly units, a rise from 42, following discussions with the Federal Aviation Administration.

“The transition to producing 47 jets per month is already in motion, and we expect to reach that production rate within the next couple of months,” Ortberg remarked at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

The company plans to increase production to 52 jets per month early next year, following the opening of a fourth 737 production line in Everett, Washington.

In January 2024, a panel detached midair from a nearly new 737 MAX, exposing major production quality issues at the U.S. aircraft manufacturer. This incident led to intense scrutiny from both customers and the FAA, which imposed a production cap of 38 jets per month on the 737. The cap was later removed in October.

Source: Reuters

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