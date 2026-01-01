Assisting workers during AI era

Shafaqna English– The non-profit that runs OpenAI said on Wednesday(27 May 2026) it will initially commit $250 million to grants, partnerships, and direct action designed to support workers and economies as they face the disruption caused by AI.

This funding, the first such commitment by the OpenAI Foundation, will support research into AI’s impact on the labor market, provide assistance to workers and communities at risk of near-term job displacement, and explore new ways to more broadly share the economic gains generated by AI.

“The current speed of transformation means we have a shorter period than usual to get this right, and the price of failure would be substantial,” the non-profit said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

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