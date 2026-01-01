Disastrous lag in Ebola response in Congo

Shafaqna English– When Ebola breaks out, every hour counts. However, the response to the deadly and rapidly spreading epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo is lagging by weeks, if not months—and thousands of potentially at-risk individuals are being overlooked.

Evidence from interviews with global health officials and documents from a meeting organized by the World Health Organization and Africa CDC highlights how far behind authorities are in tackling the latest outbreak.

The outbreak is driven by the Bundibugyo virus strain, which has no available vaccine or treatment, the WHO said. It has led to a suspected 220 deaths and 900 cases so far, and has reached Uganda, where seven infections have been confirmed.

Source: Reuters

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