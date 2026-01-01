Asian markets plunged after new attacks on Iran

Shafaqna English– Asian stock markets fell on Thursday(28 May 2026) after reports of a fresh U.S. military strike on Iran and missile attack claims from Kuwait undermined hopes for a peace agreement. Meanwhile, upcoming U.S. inflation data posed a potential threat to bond markets and interest rates.

Crude prices surged nearly 4% and Treasury yields climbed as the hostilities added to mixed signals over peace talks, after President Trump dismissed an Iranian report of a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to traffic.

Source: Reuters

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