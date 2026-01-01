Class disparity in summer travel across US

Shafaqna English– As airfare and hotel prices climb, Americans who watch their spending are putting off or scrapping their summer getaways, whereas affluent travelers are sticking to their holiday plans even with the increased costs.

This trend highlights a widening gap within what had been a strong post-pandemic recovery in travel, offering yet another instance of a so-called K-shaped economy — a pattern now visible in consumer sectors like groceries, restaurants, and clothing.

The surge in inflation, particularly in fuel prices driven higher by the U.S. war on Iran that began in late February, has been a key contributing factor.

Source: Reuters

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