UN calls for protection of Afghan women’s rights & equal access to education

Shafaqna English- UN Women advocates for a safe, non-discriminatory environment where women and girls can enjoy all human and legal rights. The organization urges the Taliban to ensure that all laws and policies promote and safeguard these rights.

UN Women emphasized that Afghan women and girls have the right to live free from violence and discrimination, which includes dignity, safety, freedom of movement, and participation in public life.

Legal frameworks should guarantee equality, protect against violence, and provide access to justice without discrimination. Additionally, UN Women called on Afghan authorities to align all laws and policies with international human rights treaties and conventions to which Afghanistan is a party.

Sources: Tolo News

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