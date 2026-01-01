New York Mayor joins Eid al-Adha prayer

Shafaqna English- In New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani wore an Arsenal thobe—celebrating the London club’s victory in the English Premier League last week—while joining worshippers for prayer in the Bronx.

“Today, as we honor Prophet Ibrahim, Eid al-Adha reminds us that sacrifice is not a burden. It is an opportunity to see ourselves as part of something larger. To extend a hand to those who need it most,” the New York City mayor wrote on X on Wednesday.

“I am honored to be New York City’s first Muslim Mayor, and I am determined to lead through solidarity. Together, we are working to ensure every New Yorker can afford the groceries, housing, and child care they need,” he added.

Since his election in November, Mamdani has faced criticism from pro-Israel and far-right groups.

Estimates vary in New York, but most figures suggest there are between 750,000 and a million Muslims in the wider metropolitan area.

Sources: New Arab

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