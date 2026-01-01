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Jamarat complex in Mecca represents a major leap in Hajj crowd management

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Shafaqna English- The modern Jamarat facility stands as one of Saudi Arabia’s most significant development projects in Mecca, representing a major leap in Hajj crowd management.

With a capacity exceeding 300,000 pilgrims per hour, the facility enables the safe, smooth movement of pilgrims during the stoning ritual of the Days of Tashreeq.

The site has undergone a dramatic transformation over the years. Previously, the Jamarat consisted of small stone pillars surrounded by narrow spaces and limited pathways, leading to severe congestion as pilgrim numbers grew.

Today, it is a fully integrated engineering complex spanning five floors, 950 meters in length and 80 meters in width. The facility includes 386 escalators across 11 escalator buildings, multi-directional bridges, dedicated entry and exit routes, emergency exits, and advanced cooling and monitoring systems.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi 

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