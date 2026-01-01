Artist denounces AI-generated art as “Soulless Theft”

Shafaqna English- An artist and writer has strongly criticized AI-generated art, describing it as “boring, soulless theft” that undermines human creativity and artistic expression, according to the Guardian.

In a personal reflection published after attending a live concert by legendary New Zealand band Split Enz, the author contrasted the emotional depth of human-made art with what they called the sterile nature of AI-generated content. The writer argued that authentic art is rooted in lived human experience, emotional struggle, and the creative process itself.

The article also highlighted growing opposition to AI-generated works within artistic communities, pointing to Australian comic art festivals that have banned AI-created material from their events. According to the author, relying on artificial intelligence to instantly generate artwork removes the meaning and fulfillment artists derive from creating by hand and through personal imagination.

The writer further questioned the authorship and emotional value of AI-generated works, arguing that audiences connect not only with the final product but also with the human story behind its creation. While acknowledging concerns over copyright and data scraping, the article concluded that AI remains only “a pale imitation” of genuine human creativity.

Source: Guardian

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