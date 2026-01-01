WMO: World is heading into another period of dangerous heat

Shafaqna English- The world is heading into another period of dangerous heat, a new UN report said.

A report produced by the UK Met Office and released on Thursday by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said there is an 86% chance that at least one year between 2026 and 2030 will surpass 2024 as the hottest year ever recorded.

It also found there is a 91 per cent likelihood that average global temperatures will temporarily exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels during at least one of the next five years.

Sources: News.un.org

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