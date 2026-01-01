Muslim Americans have vital rule in America’s success

Shafaqna English-Thousands of Wisconsin Muslims, many in traditional clothing and representing a wide range of ethnic groups, pray in a large convention center hall during a service marking Eid al-Adha.

America’s story cannot be told honestly without recognizing the extraordinary contributions of Muslims. Long before today’s political noise, fearmongering, and divisive rhetoric, Muslims were helping build this nation with their labor, intellect, sacrifice, entrepreneurship, patriotism, and unwavering belief in the American dream.

Sources: Wisconsin Examiner

www.shafaqna.com