Modern chip design prioritizing speed over shrinking

Shafaqna English– Rather than continuing to make semiconductors smaller, Huawei’s latest chip design philosophy focuses on boosting transmission speed. This provides a potential pathway for China to develop state-of-the-art chips despite U.S. sanctions, but it remains to be seen whether this constitutes a true breakthrough.

Since 2019, China has been prohibited from purchasing ASML’s most sophisticated extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment. This restriction has limited the ability of Chinese chip manufacturers to compete with global frontrunners such as Taiwan’s TSMC, who depend on increasingly miniaturized manufacturing techniques to produce more powerful chips.

Source: Reuters

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