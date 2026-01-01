US: Fastest inflation growth in three years

Shafaqna English– Driven by rising energy prices linked to the Iran war, U.S. inflation in April recorded its fastest three-year pace. This development solidified economists’ expectations that the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged well into next year.

Rising inflationary pressures are diminishing household income and pose a risk of limiting both consumer spending and economic growth in the current year. According to additional data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday(28 May 2026), inflation-adjusted disposable household income fell in April for the third consecutive month, while the saving rate reached its lowest level in four years.

As the cost of living continues to rise sharply, American consumers are becoming increasingly dissatisfied with how President Donald Trump is managing the economy.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted last week, Trump’s approval rating dropped to nearly its lowest point since he returned to the White House in early 2025, partly due to declining support from Republicans. Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election was largely attributed to his pledge to reduce inflation.

Source: Reuters

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