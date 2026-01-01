Shafaqna English– India stated on Friday(29 May 2026) that due to the impact of El Nino, its monsoon rains are likely to fall below average in 2026 for the first time in three years. This has fueled concern over agricultural output and economic growth as the nation battles inflation caused by the war with Iran.

The monsoon serves as the vital source for an economy of approximately $4 trillion, which ranks as the third largest in Asia. It supplies nearly 70% of the rainfall essential for irrigating agricultural land and replenishing underground water sources and storage reservoirs.

This year’s monsoon rainfall is projected to reach 90% of the long-period average, stated M. Ravichandran, a secretary in the earth sciences ministry.

Source: Reuters

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