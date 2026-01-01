Iceland made big move toward EU membership

Shafaqna English– On Thursday(28 May 2026), Iceland’s parliament approved a plan to hold a referendum on August 29 aimed at launching European Union membership negotiations. This decision backed the government’s two-stage strategy, which could eventually result in Iceland joining the 27-country bloc before the end of this decade.

A Eurosceptic government that took power in Reykjavik in 2013 abandoned EU accession negotiations after four years of talks. But opinion polls show that rising living costs and the war in Ukraine have since rekindled interest in joining the union.

According to the government, if voters support the restart of negotiations, the final conditions for joining the EU will need to be approved in another referendum. On the other hand, a vote against would put an end to any efforts to resume talks.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com