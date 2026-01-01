Amazon continues to witness illegal gold extraction

Shafaqna English– According to a study conducted by Greenpeace, a nonprofit monitoring organization, gold valued at billions of dollars continues to be illegally mined from Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, even though President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has made efforts to suppress unauthorized mining operations.

After years of expansion in illegal gold mining that had been promoted by far-right ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, Lula made a commitment upon taking office in 2023 to remove such mining from Indigenous lands and protected areas. In the past year, Brazil’s Federal Police seized a record 447 kg (985 lbs) of illegally mined gold.

However, with gold prices reaching unprecedented levels due to severe geopolitical unrest, the Greenpeace study discovered that miners have adjusted their methods. They now use permits obtained from areas where no mining occurs to misrepresent the source of illegally extracted gold.

Source: Reuters

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