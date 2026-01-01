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WHO: Three experimental Ebola treatments are priority

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Shafaqna English– The WHO has advised that three experimental therapies be given priority for treating the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. These include MBP134 from Mapp Biopharmaceutical, maftivimab from Regeneron, and the antiviral drug remdesivir from Gilead Sciences.

On Thursday(28 May 2026), the WHO stated that the drugs and other vaccine candidates ought to be tested in clinical trials in order to produce data regarding their effectiveness. The organization, along with external experts, has been making efforts to identify a number of potential candidates.

This action is being taken while an outbreak is still ongoing in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and cases have additionally been confirmed in Uganda.

Source: Reuters

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