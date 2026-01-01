[Video] The Stages of the Soul in Islam | The Inspired Soul (Nafs al-Mulhamah)

Shafaqna English- Islamic Centre Of England presented: The Stages of the Soul in Islam | The Inspired Soul (Nafs al-Mulhamah) | Self-Purification | HIWM Seyed Hashem Moosavi

In Lesson 11 of this profound spiritual lecture series, Sayyed Hashem Moosavi explores one of the most beautiful and transformative stages of the human soul in Islam: al-Nafs al-Mulhamah (The Inspired Soul).

What happens when the heart begins to receive divine guidance?

How does a believer distinguish between truth and falsehood internally?

What are the signs that the soul is moving closer to Allah?

Drawing upon the Holy Qur’an, teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.), and Islamic ethical spirituality, this lecture explains:

• The meaning of the Inspired Soul (al-Nafs al-Mulhamah)

• Qur’anic foundations from Surah al-Shams

• Divine inspiration and inner guidance

• Spiritual intuition and moral insight (Baṣīrah)

• The difference between the self-reproaching soul and the inspired soul

• The role of worship, solitude, and remembrance of Allah

• Moral transformation and purification of the heart

• Love of Allah as the motive for righteousness

• Practical signs of spiritual growth and self-purification

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