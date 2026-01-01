Russia expands halal poultry exports beyond Middle East

Shafaqna English- Russia’s halal poultry exports reached record levels in 2025 as the country accelerated efforts to diversify shipments beyond its traditional Middle Eastern markets, industry officials said at the KazanForum economic forum, according to Poultry World.

According to Russia’s federal agroexport center, halal product exports surged 86% over the past five years to reach US$388 million in 2025. Halal poultry meat accounted for US$252 million of that total.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iran remained the top importers, representing more than 90% of Russia’s halal exports. However, officials warned that heavy reliance on Saudi Arabia — which alone accounted for 76% of halal food supplies — highlights the need for broader market diversification.

Russian poultry exporters are now targeting Southeast Asia and North Africa. Malaysia recently received its first shipment of Russian halal turkey, while exports to Jordan, Kuwait, Turkey, and Egypt posted strong growth over recent years.

Officials also noted increasing diversification in halal products, with Russian companies expanding exports of halal dairy products alongside poultry.

Industry representatives believe the global halal food sector offers major growth opportunities. Consumer spending in Muslim-majority countries is projected to exceed US$3 trillion by 2028, with food spending expected to rise to US$1.9 trillion.

At the forum, Russia’s quality agency Roskachestvo and business association Opora Russia signed a three-year cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening halal export standards and supporting small and medium-sized businesses entering the sector.

Source: Poultry World

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