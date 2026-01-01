Roland Garros became unpredictable

Shafaqna English– Jannik Sinner’s shocking departure from Roland Garros destroyed what had been taking shape as one of the most foreseeable French Open tournaments since the time of Rafa Nadal. His exit on Thursday(28 May 2026) completely opened up the men’s competition, making it as evenly matched as the women’s bracket.

Sinner’s second-round loss to Juan Manuel Cerundolo with scores of 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 was not merely a meltdown in one match. It represented the complete breakdown of a campaign that had appeared nearly certain after he won championships in Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome.

Source: Reuters

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