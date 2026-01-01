English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Featured 1Sports

Roland Garros became unpredictable

0

Shafaqna English– Jannik Sinner’s shocking departure from Roland Garros destroyed what had been taking shape as one of the most foreseeable French Open tournaments since the time of Rafa Nadal. His exit on Thursday(28 May 2026) completely opened up the men’s competition, making it as evenly matched as the women’s bracket.

Sinner’s second-round loss to Juan Manuel Cerundolo with scores of 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 was not merely a meltdown in one match. It represented the complete breakdown of a campaign that had appeared nearly certain after he won championships in Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

 

 

 

 

Related posts

Strong Roland Garros opening for Zverev

asadian

Marc Marquez underwent surgery

asadian

Millions of catholic pilgrims in Rome

asadian

Pope urged global ceasefire on Christmas Day

asadian

Rome: New fee to view Trevi Fountain

asadian

Winter Olympic flame in Rome

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.