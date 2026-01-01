Argentina with Messi seeks to repeat as champions

Shafaqna English– Argentina revealed its 26-man World Cup squad on Thursday(25 May 2026). Lionel Messi will lead the titleholders in the tournament hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The 38-year-old forward from Inter Miami will participate in his sixth World Cup, thereby extending his own national record. Meanwhile, Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, and Lautaro Martinez are among the 17 players who are coming back from the team that won the trophy in Qatar in 2022.

Lionel Scaloni, the coach, kept the main nucleus of the team that secured Argentina’s third World Cup championship. However, experienced winger Angel Di Maria was not included, as he had retired from international play after the 2024 Copa America.

Source: Reuters

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