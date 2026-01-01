Marine giant of Cretaceous age

Shafaqna English– During the final phase of the dinosaur era, Tyrannosaurus rex was a massive predator on land. However, it wasn’t the only creature called T. rex that caused terror during the Cretaceous Period. There was also a marine reptile known as Tylosaurus rex — the sea’s equivalent of T. rex — which matched its land-based relative in both size and aggressiveness.

Following an extensive study of fossils that had been discovered earlier, scientists announced that they have classified Tylosaurus rex as a separate species. Their conclusion was based on several factors: its massive size, the fine serrations on the edges of its teeth that allowed for more efficient cutting of flesh, the powerful muscles in its jaws and neck designed to overpower large prey, as well as other specific anatomical details.

About 66 million years ago, Tyrannosaurus rex wandered across the land of Western North America. Around 80 million years ago, Tylosaurus rex hunted in an inland sea that divided North America into two at that time. This ocean-dwelling T. rex possessed a sleek body, a long snout equipped with large teeth, four big flippers resembling paddles, and a strong tail.

Source: Reuters

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