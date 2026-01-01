Rafael Nadal: Chronic pain never stopped me

Shafaqna English– Despite a chronic injury in his foot that would have ended most careers, Nadal—a 22-time Grand Slam champion and part of the legendary ‘Big Three’—refused to give in and played through pain for nearly two decades.

The Spanish legend, who hung up his racket in 2024, revealed that he gambled with his health to sustain his time on the tour. This confession came after the series ‘Rafa’ took a deep dive into the mental and physical pain he endured while chasing greatness.

In an interview that came out on Friday(29 May 2026), Nadal explained that he often found himself walking a fine line between right and wrong when it came to his health. However, he believes that if he hadn’t pushed those boundaries, he would have ended his career with roughly 10 fewer Grand Slam titles — and that, he says, is simply the truth.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com