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Muslim pilgrims leave Mecca after completing Hajj pilgrimage

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Shafaqna English – Muslim pilgrims began departing from Mecca on Friday, following the completion of the Hajj pilgrimage.
Over 1.7 million participants from 165 countries joined one of the world’s largest religious events this year. On Friday, pilgrims completed the third day of the stoning ritual in Mina, southeast of Mecca, where they throw pebbles at pillars representing the devil. Afterwards, they take buses to the Grand Mosque in Mecca for the farewell “tawaf,” walking seven times around the Kaaba.
Sources: Alarabiya

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