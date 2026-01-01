Hajj 2026: Indonesian woman, aged 104, oldest pilgrim this year

Mbah Marsiyah, from Kediri, East Java, Indonesia, was one of 221,000 Indonesians permitted to undertake the pilgrimage as part of the country’s delegation for 2026.

Marsiyah first registered for Hajj in 2021, having saved for years to achieve her dream of travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform the pilgrimage.

By saving, little by little, for years, she eventually accumulated enough to register for Hajj.

Marsiyah, who was born July 1, 1921, is still able to walk slowly with the assistance of a cane, but used a wheelchair for the majority of her pilgrimage.