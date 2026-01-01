English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Hajj 2026: Indonesian woman, aged 104, oldest pilgrim this year

0

Shafaqna English- A 104-year-old Indonesian woman was reportedly the oldest pilgrim to perform Hajj this year.

Mbah Marsiyah, from Kediri, East Java, Indonesia, was one of 221,000 Indonesians permitted to undertake the pilgrimage as part of the country’s delegation for 2026.

Marsiyah first registered for Hajj in 2021, having saved for years to achieve her dream of travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform the pilgrimage.

By saving, little by little, for years, she eventually accumulated enough to register for Hajj.

Marsiyah, who was born July 1, 1921, is still able to walk slowly with the assistance of a cane, but used a wheelchair for the majority of her pilgrimage.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Muslim pilgrims leave Mecca after completing Hajj pilgrimage

leila yazdani

Hajj 2026: Pilgrims perform stoning ritual on first day of Tashreeq

leila yazdani

Jamarat complex in Mecca represents a major leap in Hajj crowd management

leila yazdani

Hajj 2026: Pilgrim service providers reduce food waste

leila yazdani

London Mayor performing Hajj

leila yazdani

Hajj 2026: Muslim Pilgrims perform Stoning Ritual in Mina

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.